A good impression during All-Star Week could mean lasting economic benefits for Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The next four days are Denver’s time to shine.

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game and the festivities surrounding it mean thousands of visitors, millions of dollars and a chance for even more.

On average, the All-Star game generates an economic impact of about $70 million for a city and state.

This summer, people are looking to travel and spend even more after being cooped up during the pandemic, according to Darrin Duber-Smith, a marketing professor and sports business specialist at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

“A lot of people are going to be here for four days. A lot of folks travel for it,” Duber-Smith said. “The people who do go to these games are relatively well-heeled consumers. High incomes. Lots of them own businesses and make business decisions.”

That could pay dividends for Denver for years to come.

“People have great experiences, and they might want to move here,” Duber-Smith said. “They might want to move their business here. And if they have 300 employees, then those 300 employees are going to be moving here, too.”

But there are challenges.

If Denver doesn’t live up to or beat expectations, and if restaurants and hotels aren’t staffed well enough to provide excellent service, the city could strike out, so to speak.

On Friday afternoon, most visitors near Coors Field said they were enjoying the Mile High City.

“It’s an awesome city. Ton of fun. Young crowd,” said Cameron Blackburn, who’s visiting from Nashville and was enjoying a beer at the ViewHouse.

“I’m personally already planning my second trip here,” said Blackburn’s buddy, A.J. Roberts. “Coming back end of the year.”

