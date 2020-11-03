A fed bear is a dead bear; Castle Rock resident cited for feeding bears

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are reminding people not to feed wildlife after receiving complaints of bears being fed in Castle Rock.

A Castle Rock resident has been cited for unlawfully feeding bears.



Feeding bears is not only illegal, it also creates a dangerous public safety issue in the communities where it is occurring.



Details: https://t.co/qTqlRRt2zE pic.twitter.com/qQT8qyiAFh — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) November 3, 2020

CPW cited a Castle Rock resident for knowingly luring bears, according to park officials.

“It is selfish and unethical to feed bears,” said Area Wildlife Manager Matt Martinez. “You are going to end up unintentionally killing those animals and also putting yourself in harm’s way. If what you want is a pet or just to connect with an animal, choose a domestic breed that has evolved to live with people.”

“It’s illegal, dangerous & selfish. Feeding habituates #wildlife to humans. They lose their fear of us & get bold. Soon they enter cars, garages & homes. The bear must be put down. And people can suffer serious consequences,” CPW tweeted on Monday.

Violations for feeding bears can result in a fine ranging from $200 to $2,000 dollars, plus mandatory surcharges, CPW warned.