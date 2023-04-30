JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Early Sunday morning, a dozen dogs arrived at the Foothills Animal Shelter after being transported all the way from Oklahoma following a destructive tornado.

“One of their volunteer foster homes was leveled along with their kennels we couldn’t say no. We made room,” Connie Howard, the Executive Director of Foothills Animal Shelter said.

Ironically enough, the 12 dogs were brought in on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, from Pottawattamie County, Oklahoma.

“These are lucky dogs. Colorado will embrace them and love them and they will have happy lives,” Howard said.

According to Foothills, the tornado left thousands of people in the area without homes, power, and water. Also, Howard stated two people died in the tornado.

“There is one litter of Great Pyrenees mixes, then Stormy is a brindle mix and then there is another litter of smaller breed puppies maybe terrier mixes,” Howard said.

The shelter stated that Saving Pets at Risk (SPAR), an Oklahoma and foster-based rescue organization that is a long-time transfer partner of Foothills, suffered damage to their holding kennels. Their foster families are also experiencing tremendous loss due to the tornado’s devastation.

“We care about our partners and we care about the dogs. Since [April 19] they haven’t had anywhere really to live,” Howard said.

Foothills will be providing veterinary care and behavior help for the arriving dogs. They also stated they will also be sending pet care supplies to Oklahoma to help with the area impacted.

The shelter stated they and SPAR coordinated the initial transfer of dogs and puppies who are seeking new homes at Foothills so that community resources are available to facilitate lost pet reunification in the impacted areas of Shawnee and Cole, Oklahoma.

“They are still in crisis mode,” Howard said.

The shelter looking to raise money to help all the incoming dogs. Now through May 31, you can donate to SPAR or Foothills Animal Shelter via this link.

“The heartbreaking tornado in Oklahoma further emphasizes the importance of partnerships, and we count on our generous community to continue providing critical resources to animals whenever the need arises,” said Lisa Feldman, Director of Philanthropy at Foothills Animal Shelter.

According to Foothills, their partners at SPAR are in need of care supplies: blankets, towels, cleaning supplies, and water. Items can be dropped off at the shelter daily and will be transported to the SPAR team.

“Your gift to SPAR or to Foothills truly is lifesaving and life-changing for animals who rely on our facility and transfer partnerships. Our work would not be possible without your generosity,” Feldman said.

The Adoption Center at Foothills is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The puppies are expected to be ready for adoption by next weekend.

If you are interested in adopting one of the dogs arriving from Oklahoma, they will be listed on the shelter’s website as they become available.