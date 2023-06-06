DENVER (KDVR) — Perhaps nobody will be cheering harder for the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the NBA Finals than a woman who both roots and works for the team.

Loretta Harmon said she has worked for the Denver basketball franchise since 1974, when the team was known as the Denver Rockets and played in the old American Basketball Association.

“We love basketball. And then, when I was hired in the ticket office, why, we were in seventh heaven,'” she said.

Decades later, Harmon said she still works for the team in the accounts payable department, working most days from home.

Harmon is 90, with her 91st birthday around the corner at the end of June.

“They were my life for so long,” she said of the locals.

The Nuggets face the Miami Heat on Wednesday night in Game 3 of the finals.

“Oh, I don’t think you can get any higher than we are right now. I think this is as high as you can go,” she said.

Asked what it would feel like if the Nuggets finally bring home the title, she said: “It would be —it would be a dream come true. Yeah, it would be.”