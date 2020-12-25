A Christmas mystery: Baby Jesus figurine stolen then returned in Idaho Springs

DENVER (KDVR) — In Idaho Springs, a Christmas mystery remains unsolved, but a “miracle” has happened.

Who stole and returned a baby Jesus at St. Paul’s parish? It’s a mystery that, for 24 hours, had the entire parish community on edge.

At one point there was a large sign on the manger in the church’s front yard. It read “STOLEN!”

Three figurines of Joseph, Mary and the Christ child were taken just two days before Christmas.

Parishioner Dominick Refer, who is homeless and help built the manger, said, “At first I was mad. Angry! Who would do that?”

He then started praying.

“I just asked God to intercede and work on their heart and show them the pain that they may have caused,” said Refer.

Police were called to report the Holy Family had been stolen.

But 24 hours later, on Christmas Eve, they were returned — no one knows by whom.

“And that to me is a Christmas Miracle. It’s like what the essence of Christmas is. It’s like Christ coming back,” said Refer.

The parish priest had prepared a homily about not letting the message of Christmas be stolen.

That message changed right before Christmas service.

Deacon Ron Roderick said, “I think the Christmas message is much more powerful than the things and the material stuff that we put around us.”

There is peace once again at St. Paul’s.

“It’s a message of hope and love. I mean that’s what Jesus really is,” said Maureen Roderick.

Three figurines.

Lost.

Now found.

A mystery message and gift on Christmas Day.