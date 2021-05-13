‘A Celebration of community’: City Park Jazz returns for 35th season

DENVER (KDVR) — City Park Jazz returns for the 35th season this year beginning on June 13th. The concerts are free of charge and take place at the City Park Pavilion.
The 2021 season features nine show on Sunday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (except for
June 20, which runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.).
“We couldn’t be more excited right now,” says Andy Bercaw, President of the City Park Jazz Board of Directors. “But Denver’s been on their game, getting vaccinated and pulling together as a community to lift each other up — and that’s what City Park Jazz is, after all: a celebration of community.”
City Park Jazz 2021 Concert Schedule
|Date
|Artist
|6/13/21
|The Burroughs
|6/20/21
|Brass Band Extravaganza with Otone, Tivoli Club Brass Band, and Guerrilla Fanfare
|6/27/21
|Annie Booth Big Band
|7/04/21
|Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors
|7/11/21
|SUCH
|7/18/17
|Chris Daniels w/Freddi Gowdy
|7/25/21
|SPECIAL EVENT: Celebrating Denver Jazz Heritage with the El Chapultepec All Stars Featuring Tony Black & Freddy Rodriguez Jr.
|8/01/21
|Nelson Rangell
|8/08/21
|Cast Iron Queens
Vendors and food trucks will be available during the concerts.
2021 City Park Jazz T-Shirts are available for purchase.
Concert volunteers and sponsors are needed for this all-volunteer run event.