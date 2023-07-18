DENVER (KDVR) — Local air-conditioning repair companies are working around the clock to respond to calls for repair during Colorado’s summer heatwave.

“We’re up from 5 a.m. ’till 10 o’clock at night,” Supreme Home Services Owner Ulises Alfaro said. “Hopefully we get a couple hours of sleep and we’re back on it.”

Tuesday afternoon, Alfaro’s crew was installing both air conditioning and an HVAC system inside a Parker home.

“This year has been pretty tough for our HVAC division, because of all the rain we’ve had,” Alfaro said. “Now that the rain has stopped, the phone has not stopped ringing off the hook.”

Alfaro suggests homeowners change filters every month in order to avoid issues with their unit.