A-Basin opens for season with renewed hope for success

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Beautiful weather and long lines for skiers and snow boarders set the stage for a successful opening day at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on Sunday.

While A-Basin doesn’t publicize the number of skiers, spokesperson Kathleen Fuller said there was a strong turnout for the first day of operation for the 2021-2022 ski season.

A-Basin is known for being one of the first to open and last to close in the state.

This year, A-Basin is the first to open seven days a week due to a foot of natural snow and aggressive snow making capabilities using solar powered snow machines.

Fuller said the ski area is able to open early because of the high elevation of its base at 10,500 feet.

AAA of Colorado said tourism is already up 17% from last year and expected to jump now that the ski season is officially underway.

Resorts and local businesses that took a hit during the pandemic are poised to regain revenue lost last season.

FOX31 spoke with excited skiers who wore colorful costumes and others who chose not to wear shirts, basking in the 60 degree sunny weather.

Elle Lyne-Schiffer, who wore a cap and gown with her skis, said she chose to celebrate a special milestone on opening day: her college graduation.

“I turned to my dad, I said, ‘we’re going skiing opening day there’s no way we could miss it,” she said.

There are COVID-19-related guidelines this season:

Skiers will now need to sign up to reserve passes, rentals and parking

Restaurants will open again, with a new restaurant opening mid-season.

“Without the Covid restrictions in place it just feels good to kind of let loose and be able to go to the bar after you ski,” Fuller said.

A-Basin employees are vaccinated and guests are encouraged to wear masks in indoor areas.

The ski area will operate in conjunction with Colorado and Summit County Public Health ordinances.