DILLON, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s been a banner season at Arapahoe Basin, and based on this week’s weather forecast, the best may be yet to come.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s forecast comes with the possibility of heavy moisture.

Noah Rabinowitz spent the day on the slopes, which have long been referred to as “the legend.”

“It’s one of a kind,” he said. “It’s got a lot of challenging terrain, which I like.”

Chris and Jenny Brown brought their newborn son, Soren, up for the first time.

“There’s been a lot of snow this year,” Chris Brown said. “It was warming up, today, so, really good conditions. We had a great day and skied till close.”

Most of the terrain at A-Basin remains open. The ski area plans to remain open daily until at least June 4.