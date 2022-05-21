DILLON, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe Basin was full of skiers and snowboarders enjoying fresh powder Saturday after the late-May snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow in the mountains.

The resort said it received 16 inches of fresh snow, making it one of the best powder days of the season.

A-Basin is known to be the latest resort open each season having opened on Oct. 17 and planning to stay open until June 5, with conditions permitting.

Most locals and avid skiers/snowboarders know of A-Basin’s end-of-season tailgating area known as “the beach” at the bottom of the mountain. When it gets warmer and the snow starts melting making the base slushy, skiers and riders glide across the water as if they were skimboarding. But Saturday was not a day at the beach, it was a powder day.