A-Basin forced to delay opening Tuesday due to Widowmaker slide

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. — Avalanche mitigation work by the Colorado Department of Transportation near Arapahoe Basin Tuesday morning forced a delayed opening at the ski area.

A-Basin officials said the avalanche mitigation work caused the Widowmaker slide, which put 6 to 8 feet of snow on U.S. Highway 6.

The road reopened about 11:40 a.m.

A-Basin kept lifts open late due to the delay in opening the ski area. The last lift closed at 4 p.m.