DENVER (KDVR) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service is seeking comment from the public on a proposal for a new summer climbing route at Arapahoe Basin.

Arapahoe Basin is proposing a new via ferrata route. “Via ferrata” is an Italian term meaning “iron way” and refers to a route on a mountain face equipped with steel cables, ladders, pegs, iron rungs and other fixed anchors for climbers to use, according to Colorado Via Ferrata.

Arapahoe Basin already has a route on the East Wall rock face, which the ski area boasts as North America’s highest elevation via ferrata. It was completed in 2020.

The current route is a challenging one, according to the Forest Service, and the new route would be a shorter and less exposed route.

Why build a new via ferrata?

According to plan documents, the proposed route would give visitors a less strenuous and lower commitment via ferrata experience, as well as a place for visitors to train for future climbs on the bigger route.

“Overall, the proposed second via ferrata would offer summer visitors more diverse opportunities for adventurous, natural resource-based recreation,” the plan document says.

The new entry-level route would be located on a lower zone in the East Gully Cliffs on the Lower East Wall.

Plan documents indicate that the new route would not interfere with the historical mining site nearby. But before it is built, the White River National Forest is seeking input from the public.

“The proposal is within A-Basin’s Special Use Permit area on the National Forest and is consistent with their Master Development Plan,” Dillon District Ranger Adam Bianchi said. “As we begin our environmental analysis of the proposal, we want to hear any comments or concerns from the public.”

How to comment on proposed via ferrata

Those interested can submit comments online, by hand or through the mail.

Written comments must be submitted to: Scott Fitzwilliams, Forest Supervisor, c/o Sarah Strehle, Dillon Ranger District, PO Box 620, Silverthorne, CO 80498-0620.

For those submitting comments by hand, the office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Commenters should include their name, address, telephone number, organization represented if any, name of the proposal on which the comment is being submitted, and specific facts and supporting reasons to be considered.

Names and contact information submitted with comments will become part of the public record and may be released under the Freedom of Information Act.

Comments will be most helpful if submitted by Feb. 15, but plan documents suggest that comments will be accepted at any time.