DENVER (KDVR) — There are 52 days until Christmas but the holiday season can never come too early. Thursday morning, the Outlets at Castle Rock welcomed a 55-foot Christmas tree.

The Outlets at Castle Rock deem the five-story tree the tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree in Colorado.

While the tree is still getting set up, by next week, there will be 8,000 lights and 5,000 ornaments decorating the tree.

The tree came from Mount Shasta in California.

You can watch the tree light up during the Grand Illumination next week.

On Saturday, Nov. 11 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., the Outlets at Castle Rock is holding a tree lighting ceremony that includes an appearance from Santa Claus, live music, food, holiday shopping and fireworks.

With Halloween just under Denver’s belt and Thanksgiving on the way, the outlets are gearing up for a long holiday season.