Denver Colfax Marathon brings celebration and road closures this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Colfax Marathon is returning this weekend for the first major race in Denver since 2019. Traditionally the race is held in May, but COVID concerns moved the races to Saturday and Sunday.

Early Saturday morning, participants will make their way to City Park for the start of the 15th Denver Colfax Marathon.

“We are excited to celebrate our 15th year by having a robust week of events throughout the city, and to announce a brand new half marathon course,” said Andrea Dowdy, CEO of Denver Colfax Marathon. “The new course enables half marathoners to enjoy downtown and part of the marathon course but keeps the great one-mile trek in Denver Zoo. This change is also great for spectators, who will be able to watch runners in all race distances at points during the course.”

About 14,000 runners will descend on Denver for Saturday’s race. It’s a 26.2-mile run that goes up and down what is often touted as America’s main street.

In addition to the full-length marathon, the Urban 10-miler, Marathon Relay and Half Marathon runs take place on Saturday. The 5K run will be on Sunday.

The race goes up and down a major road, so traffic could be an issue Saturday and Sunday mornings. Drivers should prepare for road closures and delays along the race route. Check traffic closures here.