DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts mid to upper 90s on Thursday with a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms. Our streak of 90-degree-plus days stands at nine days.

Today is day 10.

Forecast radar Thursday 5 p.m.

The mountains can expect a 20-30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Friday and Saturday look drier and hotter in Denver. Highs surge to about 100 on both days.

A cold front and surge of monsoon moisture hits on Sunday. Highs drop into the upper 80s, with similar temps on Monday.

Temps most of next week stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s.