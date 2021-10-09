96 Southwest flights canceled in/out of DIA, company cites Air Traffic Control issues

DENVER (KDVR) — According to FlightAware, Southwest Airlines canceled 39 flights out and 57 flights into Denver International Airport on Saturday.

The company posted this statement on its Facebook page: “Air Traffic Control (ATC) issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers as quickly as possible, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual. If your travel was affected, please explore self-service rebooking options by checking your flight status on southwest.com.“

One FOX31/Channel 2 viewer sent us an email that she learned on Friday night her flight out of Denver was canceled, then the rebooked flight on Saturday was canceled just before boarding.

Our Nexstar sister station in Las Vegas reported several Southwest flights were canceled in and out of McCarran International Airport and said the company cited weather and the ATC issues.

Southwest Airlines announced requiring all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Oct. 4. It is unclear if the increase of cancelations is related to the new mandate.

“Southwest Airlines must join our industry peers in complying with the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination directive,” Gary Kelly, Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO said. “I encourage all Southwest Employees to meet the federal directive, as quickly as possible, since we value every individual and want to ensure job security for all.”

United Airlines and Frontier Airlines announced COVID-19 vaccination mandates for their employees two months ago, while American Airlines and JetBlue announced their mandates last week.