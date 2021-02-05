95-year-old Lafayette murder suspect appears in court

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The 95-year-old man accused of murdering an employee of Legacy Assisted Living Facility in Lafayette appeared in court Friday morning.

Okey Payne is accused of shooting and killing Ricardo Medina-Rojas, a maintenance worker at the assisted living facility.

Payne was represented by a public defender. He will be held without bail because capital murder and felony menacing chargers are expected to be filed soon.

Payne is a veteran and services will be available to him.

Payne is scheduled to appear in court for an advisement of charges on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 8:15 a.m.