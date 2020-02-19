94-year-old WWII veteran to meet President Trump at Colorado Springs rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Retired Marine Corps Cpl. Don Whipple, 94, is set to meet President Donald Trump at his rally in Colorado Springs on Thursday evening.

Whipple fought at the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II.

After the war, he moved to the Denver metro area.

“I can’t wait to meet that guy,” Whipple said of the president.

He was also told he will meet Vice President Mike Pence.

Next week, Whipple will travel to Washington, D.C. to take part in ceremonies commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima.