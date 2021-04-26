93-year-old WWII Navy veteran launches ‘The Geezer Show’

DENVER (KDVR) — A 93-year-old WWII Navy veteran always wanted a talk show, so he decided to launch one himself on YouTube.

Len Marino is not one to mince words. He calls his YouTube show, “The Geezer Show.”

“I came up with the name because I’ve always referred to myself as an old geezer,” said Marino.

In 2013, Marino officially retired as an ad man who loved martinis. After a teaching gig and just taking it easy, he decided to launch “The Geezer Show.” He’s interviewed cartoonists, millionaires and even a singer from Long Island. Marino is just interested in people.

“They’re talking about their lives,” he said.

Betsy Marino-Leighton, his daughter, helps produce “The Geezer Show.”

“To feel relevant and to be alive enough to be engaging with people, I think that keeps you young. I think the show has given him purpose,” said Marino-Leighton.

“The Geezer Show” started in February of 2020 and Marino has 17 interviews under his belt.

His dream interview? President Joe Biden.

“I don’t think I could get to interview the President of the United States on ‘The Geezer Show,'” Marino said.

Marino does not have to worry about ratings, sponsors or contracts on “The Geezer Show.”

He’ll just keep on, “Until I drop dead,” said Marino.