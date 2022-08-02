Ma Kaing was shot and killed by a stray bullet on Friday, July 15. (Credit: Michelle Christiance)

DENVER (KDVR) — When a woman was killed last month in Denver, it uncovered issues with the 911 routing system.

Her loved one’s calls were misrouted to Aurora. But why? FOX31 has been digging into this story to figure out what went wrong.

All of the calls in question were made through Verizon. While the other two major cell providers, T-Mobile and AT&T, use location-based routing, Verizon does not.

The time spent waiting for the right dispatcher can be a matter of life and death. So what’s behind the discrepancy? And what will it take to make sure emergency calls are sent to the right place?

