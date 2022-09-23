MACK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of 90,000 fentanyl pills.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy stopped a vehicle near Mack on Interstate 70 on Sept. 21. During a voluntary search of the vehicle, the deputy found 16 wrapped packages contained suspected fentanyl.

During an investigation, the sheriff’s office learned that 15 of the packets contained blue fentanyl pills, which is an estimated 90,000 pills.

The sheriff’s office said the other packages contained 2.4 pounds of white fentanyl powder.

Adan Carillo-Murillo was arrested during the traffic stop. He has been charged with felony possession with the intent to distribute and a second felony charge of transporting drugs into the state of Colorado.

Adan Carillo-Murillo, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office

Carillo-Murillo has been booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility.