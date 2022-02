PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (7:24 p.m.): Kailynn has been found, Parker Police tweeted.

The Parker Police Department is looking for a 9-year-old who was last seen leaving her house at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Kailynn was in the area near the 18000 block of East Weymouth Avenue wearing a blue t-shirt, gray pants and no shoes.

PPD asks anyone who sees Kailynn to call 911 immediately.