9-year-old from Golden is granted a patent for her invention

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – A 9-year-old from Golden is celebrating after she was granted patent for her invention.

It’s called the Lovie Window Backpack, and a clear pocket on the outside allows kids to see their stuffed animals during the day at school.

“When I feel sad or have a hard problem, I just look at the backpack,” said Adele Fulton, the young inventor.

She got the idea in preschool. She came home feeling sad that she could not see the stuffed animals or “lovies” in her backpack during naptime.

“I just explained the problem to my dad and he’s like, ‘what are you going or do about that?’ and I was like hmm, and that’s how Lovie Window was created,” Fulton said.

Fulton and her dad, who is also an inventor, made a prototype. They launched a Kickstarter campaign, and filed for a patent.

Then the big news came. Fulton was granted a patent.

Her father, David, says he is extremely proud. “I remember the day when I got the email from the patent office that my daughter, who I think was eight at the time, got a patent. I was the proudest dad in America,” he said.

The Lovie Window also lets kids display their personality by showing other items that are important to them.

The family has a website where they are selling the backpacks for $24.99.

The Fultons are excited to see where this goes for her.

“It’s been a bit of a process, but she stuck with it the last four years, and I think she’s really got something,” David said.

As for the 9-year-old, she is already working on her next invention. It’s a way to stop school chairs from tipping backward.