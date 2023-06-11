DENVER (KDVR) — A 9-year-old boy died after he fell off his tube in Boulder Creek Sunday, the Boulder Police Department said.

Boulder police and fire crews responded at approximately 4:52 p.m. that a boy was missing in the creek after falling off his tube.

At about 5 p.m. first responders located the boy and pulled him out of the creek at Broadway and Canyon Boulevard, BPD said.

Life-saving measures were immediately administered. The boy was taken to Boulder Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy for everyone involved, especially the boy’s family,” Deputy Fire Chief of Operations Jeff Long said. “All our responders were there – police, fire, medics, our swiftwater crew. We got to him as quickly as possible, and it’s a terrible feeling to not be able to save someone. Especially when that someone is a child.”

Police said the boy’s parents sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The city urges those recreating on the water to use caution, especially during run-off season when waters are high.