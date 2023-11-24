DENVER (KDVR) — An 11-vehicle car crash closed a ramp on Colorado 470 on Friday morning. The first responders reported icy road conditions.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 7:29 a.m. that the westbound C-470 exit ramp to Broadway was closed.

The multi-vehicle accident included a rollover on the off-ramp from westbound C-470 to Broadway, according to the South Metro Fire Rescue.

Originally, 9 cars were reported in the crash. At 8:51 a.m., the number tallied to 11 cars.

SMFR reported that the crash caused no injuries.

At 9:18 a.m., the Colorado Departement of Transportation tweeted that the roadway reopened.

Firefighters described the road as a “sheet of ice.” Deputies also reported extremely slick conditions and asked people to slow down if they need to be on the roads today.

This is breaking news. FOX31 will update this post when there is more information.