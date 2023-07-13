DENVER (KDVR) — Nine people are wanted after a series of gun store burglaries this week across the southern Denver area.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, there were five gun store robberies in Centennial, Englewood and Denver on July 9 and July 10.

July 9 at 12:05 a.m. – Centennial Gun Club, 11800 E. Peakview Ave., Centennial

July 9 at 12:25 a.m. – Bowers Tactical, 6931 S. Yosemite St., Centennial

July 9 at 5:41 a.m. – Bighorn Firearms, 2175 S. Jasmine St., Denver

July 10 at 3:35 a.m. – The Shootist, 2980 S. Galapago St., Englewood

July 10 at 5:30 a.m. – Mile High Armory, 785 S. Vallejo St., Denver

When investigators arrived at the Centennial Gun Club they found a smashed window. Surveillance video showed nine people trying unsuccessfully to get into the building, all of whom were wearing hoodies or hooded sweatshirts and covering their faces.

Video from Bowers Tactical showed the same nine people, according to investigators, ripping open a metal door cover, smashing the glass door and stealing parts for an AR-15.

At least one of the vehicles used during the robberies was stolen, according to the sheriff’s office. That vehicle is a 2019 white Hyundai Tucson with Texas license plate RNX5234.

The other vehicles were not specifically identified, but investigators described them as:

A 2017 or 2018 Hyundai Elantra or 2018 Hyundai Sonata, silver or gray

A red crossover, likely a Kia Sportage

Two black sedans, likely Kias or Hyundais

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may be able to help identify the suspects to call the tipline at 720-874-8477.