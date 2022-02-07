9 out of 10 Colorado restaurants hiking prices to keep up with inflation

A ‘Help Wanted’ sign is posted beside Coronavirus safety guidelines in front of a restaurant in Los Angeles, California on May 28, 2021. – Following over a year of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, many jobs at restaurants, retail stores and bars remain unfilled, despite California’s high unemployment rate, causing some owners to fear they will not be able to fully reopen by the June 15th date California has given for a full reopening of the economy. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Restaurants are worse off under this year’s inflation than they were during the pandemic darkness of 2021, according to a new survey.

Inflation is threatening to shutter Colorado’s independent restaurants. Under the current conditions, 54% of restaurants said they’ll have to close within a year due to rising costs of operations, according to a Colorado Restaurant Association survey.

Virtually all restaurants said costs of operations are higher now than a year ago. Labor has risen most, followed by food, supplies and alcohol. Nine out of 10 Colorado restaurants are increasing prices to keep up with wage inflation, food price inflation and widespread labor shortages.

This tracks with recent economic data. Colorado has climbed ahead of national wage estimates by $2 an hour at $33.28 per hour. The U.S. had an average wage of $31.31 per hour in December 2021, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

The wage gains come as the restaurant industry tries to coax back workers lost in the pandemic.

On average, restaurants said they’ve increased wages by 20% since the pandemic started. Three out of four restaurants have had to raise wages between 11% and 40%. Nevertheless, the industry is still, 8,400 workers short of its pre-pandemic levels.