9-month-old’s death resulted from blunt force injuries, Denver medical examiner says

Anthony Rosales holds his daughter Gianna for the last time at Denver Health.

DENVER (KDVR) — The autopsy report for 9-month-old Gianna Rosales who died in Aug. of 2020, has been released by the Denver medical examiner.

The report showed that Rosales’ died as a result of blunt force injuries of the head. The autopsy also reveled abrasions and contusions to the head, face, and extremities, a scalp contusion with underlying hemorrhages, as well as other acute hemorrhages.

A Wheat Ridge police report showed police questioned both parents at the time of the infant’s death, as well as contacting the Department of Human Services to conduct its own investigation.

Police were called multiple times regarding Rosales in the months before the 9-month-old’s death. Lakewood police also conducted welfare checks at the mother’s home back in July of 2020.

Rosales was brought to Denver Health Medical Center on Aug. 3. after she was said to have coughed up blood and was found unresponsive. She died on Aug. 4.

No arrest have been made at this time and remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.