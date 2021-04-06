9-mile journey to 14,115 feet: Tickets available for new journey on Pikes Peak Cog Railway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — After three years and $100 million in renovations, the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway will return beginning in May.

Tickets are now on sale for the 9-mile journey. You can purchase tickets online for dates and times this spring and summer.

The cost for standard admission is $58.00 for adults and $48.00 for children 12 and under for advance e-ticket purchases or $59.50 at the depot ticket window.

Guests may select specific seats on the train by upgrading to the reserved seating option for $68.00 for adults and $58.00 for children.

The three-hour ride will showcase the new Manitou Depot and Pikes Peak Visitor Center.

“The Cog is an important part of Colorado and the West’s heritage,” said Ted Johnston, assistant general manager of the Railway. “We’re excited to re-open the railway for the public to experience and enjoy this scenic American adventure that has such a rich history. We’ve been working on this project for three years, and we are very excited to take our first trains and passengers up the mountain.”