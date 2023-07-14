DENVER (KDVR) — Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested nine men in an undercover child prostitution sting late last month.

The operation was conducted over two days using online forums with men soliciting sexual services from who they thought were underage sex workers but were actually undercover investigators.

When the men showed up at the location that was set, they were arrested for soliciting child prostitution. Five men were arrested during the operation and four others had charges filed by the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office after the sting.

“Protecting children from such unthinkable abuse is important on many levels,” Sheriff John Feyen said. “Darkness finds its way into every community, and Larimer County is no exception. We’ll continue to fight for victims, stop the exploitation of vulnerable youth, and proactively prevent predators from causing further harm.”

The sheriff’s office provided the five men arrested during the operation:

Gregory Thoke, 34 ($7,500 bond)

Soliciting for child prostitution

Patronizing a prostituted child

Attempted sexual assault on a child

Gregory Thoke, 37, arrested in undercover child prostitution operation in Larimer County (Photo credit: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

Austin Sexton, 37 ($1,000 bond)

Soliciting for child prostitution

Patronizing a prostituted child

Cybercrime – soliciting a minor

Attempted sexual assault on a child

Austin Sexton, 37, arrested in undercover child prostitution operation in Larimer County (Photo credit: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

Luis Son Gonon, 27 ($1,000 bond)

Soliciting for child prostitution

Patronizing a prostituted child

Cybercrime – soliciting a minor

Attempted sexual assault on a child

Luis Son Gonon, 27, arrested in undercover child prostitution operation in Larimer County (Photo credit: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

Thomas Garcia, 40 ($75,000 bond)

Soliciting for child prostitution

Internet luring of a child with intent to exploit

Attempted sexual assault on a child

Controlled substance – possession with intent

Marijuana concentrate – possession with intent

Thomas Garcia, 40, arrested in undercover child prostitution operation in Larimer County (Photo credit: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

Richard Gunning, 55 ($50,000 bond reduced to $2,000 bond)

Soliciting for child prostitution

Internet luring of a child with intent to exploit

Attempted sexual assault on a child

Richard Gunning, 55, arrested in undercover child prostitution operation in Larimer County (Photo credit: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

Johnstown Police Department and Fort Collins Police Services assisted in the operation.

The four other men arrested were part of an early July operation led by Johnstown PD and LCSO assisted.