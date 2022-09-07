BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The District Attorney’s Office announced nine indictments related to a crash in which a 17-year-old who was allegedly drunk driving hit another car and two people were killed.

According to investigators, on April 9, the night of Boulder High School’s prom, a 17-year-old allegedly left a post-prom party and got in her truck to get more alcohol. The teen then drove on the wrong side of Highway 157 and crashed head-on with a 2018 Subaru Legacy.

Deadly prom night crash

The DA’s office said both people in the Subaru were killed. The driver, Ori Tsioni was a Lyft driver and his passenger, Gregoria Morales Rameriez, was his customer.

The crash also caused a 2006 Honda Accord to crash into the back of the Subaru. The driver suffered multiple rib fractures, according to the DA.

The unnamed 17-year-old was allegedly intoxicated and was charged with multiple counts of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

According to investigators, they attempted to speak with multiple witnesses, both adults and minors, about how and where the teen consumed the alcohol. Investigators said many witnesses refused to speak about that night. The DA then presented the investigation to the Grand Jury.

Grand Jury indictments

As a result of the investigation, the Grand Jury issued nine indictments:

Two companies accused of selling fake identification to numerous high school students

One liquor store that allegedly regularly sold alcohol to underage people

The driver of a party bus who allegedly allowed students to drink on the bus

Several adults who allegedly aided and facilitated underage drinking. It is alleged these adults did not supervise or prevent the underage students from driving under the influence

The DA released the names of the individuals and companies that were indicted in the deadly crash:

IDGod Falsely made and completed driver’s licenses

OldIronSideFakes Falsely made and completed driver’s licenses

Royal Mart Royal Mart Inc. owns the Willow Springs Wines and Spirits liquor store and unlawfully served alcohol to any person under the age of 21

Mark Sunderland Served or permitted the serving of alcohol to any person under the age of 21 and aided or encouraged underage people to violate state laws

Pam Sunderland Served or permitted the serving of alcohol to any person under the age of 21 and aided or encouraged underage people to violate state laws

Elise Miller Served or permitted the serving of alcohol to any person under the age of 21 and aided or encouraged underage people to violate state laws

Mike Johnson Served or permitted the serving of alcohol to any person under the age of 21 and aided or encouraged underage people to violate state laws

Charlene Hoffman Served or permitted the serving of alcohol to any person under the age of 21 and aided or encouraged underage people to violate state laws

Todd Hoffman Served or permitted the serving of alcohol to any person under the age of 21 and aided or encouraged underage people to violate state laws



“I want to thank the Boulder Valley School District for their cooperation and the investigators for their hard work on this tragic case,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement announcing the indictments.