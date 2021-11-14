9 fatal crashes in Commerce City this year alone, police say

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) – Commerce City police said they investigated a ninth fatal accident this year after two vehicles collided shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning, sending three people to a hospital with serious injuries – one person later died.

Commerce City officers were dispatched to a report of an injury accident in the 5700 block of Sand Creek Drive. A preliminary investigation found a 1997 blue Ford Ranger was driving eastbound on Sand Creek Drive when it collided with a 2010 gold Mercedes sedan heading westbound.

Two men from the Ford Ranger were sent to the hospital with serious injuries, one man later died. The single male driver of the Mercedes was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are looking at impairment as a possible cause of the accident.