DENVER (KDVR) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is awarding over $12.23 million to a transportation company that will provide 49 “clean” school buses to nine Colorado school districts and another six buses for Utah school districts.

This is the second round of selections for this program, which was introduced in 2022.

The goal is to improve air quality and protect children. Highland Electric, which received the funding, will purchase the buses for Colorado and Utah.

The funds accelerate a timeline to transition to low and zero-emission vehicles, and will help with environmental justice goals, “all while boosting the economy and creating good-paying jobs,” the EPA said in a release.

Colorado recipients, and the number of buses awarded, are:

Adams 12 Five Star Schools: Four

Boulder Prep Charter High School: Two

Community Leadership Academy: Nine

Denver Public Schools: 20

Poudre SD R-1: Two

Steamboat Springs SD-RE2: Three

Summit SD RE-1: Four

Thompson SD R-2j: Three

West Grand SD No. 1: Two

“Everyone deserves to breathe clean air,” said U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette in an EPA release. “An innovative way we can ensure school children across the nation have cleaner air — in their communities and on their way to school — is by electrifying our school buses. I’m thankful the EPA Clean School Bus Awards chose to invest in Colorado, and I hope this is a step we build on in the years to come.”

According to the EPA, air pollution from older diesel engines is linked to asthma and other harmful effects on students’ health. This can also lead to students missing school, the EPA noted.

The goal of phasing out these engines will help disproportionately affected communities of color and tribal communities. The electric school buses provide cleaner air for students, bus drivers, school staff working near bus loading areas, and the communities through which the buses drive each day.

The Clean School Bus Program is a $5 billion program, which includes both a grant program where selected applicants are awarded funds to purchase buses and a rebate program for purchasing eligible buses that replace existing school buses with clean and zero-emission models.

EPA is currently accepting applications for the 2023 Clean School Bus Rebate Program until Jan. 31. EPA encourages applicants not selected for the 2023 Clean School Bus Grant Program – and those that did not apply – to apply.