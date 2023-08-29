DENVER (KDVR) — The first edition of the Michelin Guide Colorado awarded nine restaurants close to Denver for their delicious and affordable dining experiences.

Each restaurant won the Bib Gourmand award, which rates restaurants on high-class food at lower prices.

The guide features eight different cuisines from nine spots that are just as delicious but don’t break the bank.

The Texas-styled barbeque spot in Denver was named “a classic mom-and-pop BBQ spot” by inspectors at Michelin who specifically recommended the custard-stuffed cornbread. It offers traditionally smoked meat right out of the pit.

This contemporary Israeli cuisine based in Denver features flavors from the Mediterranean, North Africa and the Middle East. Try dips like hummus and baba ghanoush or the rice bowls.

Basta’s a contemporary Italian restaurant out of Boulder that serves wood-fired pizza and small snacks. The inspector’s notes recommend the silky chicken liver mousse with peach mostarda.

The authentic Asian-style street food comes from Beijing, where the chef was taught the fundamentals of Chinese cooking during an exchange student trip, the inspector wrote. The meals vary from sweet, salty and spicey.

You wouldn’t expect one of the best ramen places to be inside a Denver strip mall. The menu ranges from small skewers to spicy noodles. Test out the Miso Bacon, which is like miso soup but with a hot, meaty twist.

Michelin put another Chinese cuisine in the guide which references Denver’s old Chinatown in the name. The inspector pointed out a modern classic like the gai lan, which they described as “A dynamic plate of grilled Chinese broccoli with schmaltz and oyster sauce finished with house-made duck salt and crispy shallots.”

This list wouldn’t be complete without a Mexican restaurant. Located on Larmier Street, this restaurant stars in all things pozole, which is a Mexican-style stew.

The trendy Latin American restaurant open in RiNo and Wash Park will cure your craving for tacos. But it also has small snacks with international influences if you’re not in the mood for a handheld dish.

The classic restaurant is right next to Union Station and offers well-known Italian dishes. The Michelin Guide describes the crostini primavera as “made with obvious care” with a sourdough base layered with stracciatella, peas and greens.

Whether you’re looking for a quick grab-and-go dinner at home or a date that offers phenomenal food at a fair price, these restaurants are nearby options.

The full list of Bib Gourmand restaurants will be available online after Colorado’s Michelin Guide Ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 12, in Denver.