9 arrested for trespassing at Denver Police Training Academy

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police say a group of nine individuals were arrested Tuesday night at the Denver Police Training Academy for trespassing, defacing signs and damaging a perimeter fence.

According to DPD, officers observed a small group of people trespassing at 2155 North Akron Way around 9:30 p.m.

The group damaged a perimeter fence while illegally entering the Academy grounds and defaced signs, and officers’ quick intervention prevented any further potential damage, according to DPD.

“If Denver residents have concerns and/or ideas about the future of policing in Denver, we encourage them to contact us and engage in productive dialogue,” said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen. “However, reckless efforts to harm people and property in our city are inexcusable and will not be tolerated.”

Two of the 9 arrested were juveniles. One person who was arrested is still being booked and no booking photo is available at this time.

Those arrested:

1. Jonathan Vogel (11/18/2001) – Investigation of 2nd Degree Criminal Trespass (M3) & Possession of Burglary Tools (F5)

2. Juvenile – Investigation of 2nd Degree Criminal Trespass (M3) & Possession of Burglary Tools (F5)

3. Rosemary Rianoshek (12/02/2000) – Investigation of 2nd Degree Criminal Trespass (M3)

4. Janette Steedley (05/04/1984) – Investigation of 2nd Degree Criminal Trespass (M3)

5. Richard Gonzales (09/03/1989) – Investigation of 2nd Degree Criminal Trespass (M3)

6. Christina Gatlin (08/28/1991) – Investigation of 2nd Degree Criminal Trespass (M3)

7. Benjamin Behrman (09/25/1999) – Investigation of 2nd Degree Criminal Trespass (M3)

8. Juvenile – Investigation of 2nd Degree Criminal Trespass

9. Lukas Leatham-Simbeck (08/11/2001) – Investigation of 2nd Degree Criminal Trespass

DPD said it is investigating whether additional outstanding suspects were involved in this incident.