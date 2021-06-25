$8M donation from Panda Express will fund new makerspace at Children’s Hospital Colorado

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Panda Express says it will give $8.3 million to Children’s Hospital Colorado over the next ten years through its Panda Cares Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Panda Restaurant Group, which owns Panda Express. It’s the largest corporate commitment in the history of the Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation.

The donation will be used to create the Panda Cares Center of Hope at the hospital which will include a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) makerspace for patients and their families. Kids will be able to use 3-D printers, green screens, digital instruments and more in the new area to create arts and crafts. The company will also provide mobile makerspace carts to ensure patients and families that can’t leave their hospital rooms can enjoy the same amenities.

“We are so grateful for our partnership with Panda Express at Children’s Colorado,” said Jennifer

Darling, president and CEO of the Children’s Colorado Foundation. “This extraordinary gift will allow our

Child Life teams to provide kids with a space to be creative, inspired and inventive as part of our healing

environment.”

The Panda Cares Center of Hope is a nationwide initiative that includes Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. The centers are put together thanks to donations from customers and employees.

Panda Express has raised more than $100 million for several CMN hospitals since a partnership was initiated in 2007, including over $1 million for Children’s Hospital Colorado.