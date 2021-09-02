871 people cited in Colorado’s latest Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement

Person fastening seat belt in motor vehicle. Seat belt use for injury prevention. Image courtesy CDC. 1990. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation said 871 citations were issued for unbuckled passengers and drivers during a summer statewide seat belt crackdown.

“We can confidently say that seat belts are your best defense against aggressive, impaired, and distracted drivers. Seat belts keep you inside your vehicle and increase your odds of surviving a crash,” Colorado State Patrol Chief Matthew C. Packard said. “Being ejected from a vehicle is almost always deadly, but there are thousands of drivers and passengers who choose not to buckle up each day. This is why we will continue to enforce Colorado’s seat belt laws year-round.”

Of the citations, 24 were for kids who were either unbuckled passengers or not properly restrained during the enforcement from July 31 to Aug. 6.

The heightened seat belt enforcement was conducted by CDOT, CSP and local law enforcement agencies.

Unbuckled drivers and passengers accounted for 203 passenger vehicle deaths in 2020.

Fines for not buckling up start at $65 and parents or caregivers caught with an improperly restrained child can expect to receive a minimum fine of $82.

COLORADO’S SEAT BELT LAWS

Adults — Colorado has a secondary enforcement law for adult drivers and front-seat passengers. Drivers can be ticketed for violating the seat belt law if they are stopped for another traffic violation.

— Colorado has a secondary enforcement law for adult drivers and front-seat passengers. Drivers can be ticketed for violating the seat belt law if they are stopped for another traffic violation. Teens — All drivers under 18 years old and their passengers, regardless of their age, must wear seat belts. This is a primary enforcement, meaning teens can be pulled over simply for not wearing a seat belt or having passengers without seat belts.

— All drivers under 18 years old and their passengers, regardless of their age, must wear seat belts. This is a primary enforcement, meaning teens can be pulled over simply for not wearing a seat belt or having passengers without seat belts. Children — Colorado’s Child Passenger Safety law is a primary enforcement, meaning the driver can be stopped and ticketed if an officer sees an unrestrained or improperly restrained child under age 16 in the vehicle.