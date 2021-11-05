83-year-old woman rescued from burning home

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said four deputies and a South Metro Fire Rescue safety officer saved a woman from her burning home on Friday.

It happened at 21929 E Stanford Cir. around 10 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said an 83-year-old woman was in bed on the first floor of the home when the fire started on the second floor.

Firefighters got the woman into a chair and carried her outside, according to ACSO. The woman was not injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.