AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman died after being struck by a car while crossing the road on Tuesday morning, police said.

The 83-year-old was crossing East Alaska Place between South Wheeling Street and South Worchester Way around 7 a.m. when the driver of a Honda sedan struck her.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died shortly after from her injuries.

Police said the driver of the Honda remained at the scene and the initial investigation does not show that speed or impairment were factors.

The Aurora Police Department said this is the 33rd traffic-related death in the city this year.

The Aurora Police Traffic Section is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has a dash-camera video that hasn’t spoken to investigators to contact them. You can call or anonymously report any information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913. STOP (7867).