JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A Jefferson County Detention inmate died at St. Anthony’s Hospital after he underwent surgery on Oct. 4.

Alford Wayne Pittman, 81, was sentenced to one year in jail on May 21 after he was found guilty of sexual assault on a child.

Pittman was under postoperative care at the time of his death, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.