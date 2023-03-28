ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — An 81-year-old Englewood man is accused of violently killing his wife and daughter.

Police say Reginald Maclaren called to report the murders just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. During the call, he allegedly said he knew the person who killed them and that a hammer had been used in the murders.

After responding to the apartment Maclaren was taken to the hospital where police later interviewed him. During that interview, police said he admitted to killing the two women.

When officers arrived at his apartment at 901 Englewood Parkway, they said they found the two victims in the apartment, with one of them having been dismembered.

Investigators said an axe and a saw were used during the murders.

Police said during an interview with Maclaren he told them he had recently lost his job and would no longer be able to afford rent. In order to avoid being homeless, he allegedly told officers he killed the women so they would be “in a better place.”