DENVER (KDVR) — A few clouds will linger across Denver Saturday night with mild lows in the middle 60s. A cold front will push through, keeping highs on Sunday in the lower 80s with extra clouds.

Showers and storms are possible in the late afternoon and early evening, and that could lead to small flooding in creeks, streams, and low-lying areas.

There is a flood watch in effect from 2 p.m. Sunday through midnight. We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert day for the risk of flooding. This is focused along the Front Range and is specific to the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Monday provides relief from the rain with more sunshine in the forecast. Highs will be comfortable in the lower 80s with light winds. Tuesday is also dry with abundant sunshine and highs near 90 degrees. Mostly sunny skies are here on Wednesday as the highs top out in the low 90s.

Highs remain hot in the low 90s on Thursday with plenty of sunshine. Friday adds in the small chance for a shower in the afternoon with hot highs in the middle 90s.

Saturday kicks off the next weekend with partly sunny skies, afternoon storms and highs in the low 90s.