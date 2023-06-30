DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department seized about $80,000 in illegal fireworks on Monday, the department posted on its Facebook page with a video of what was confiscated.

As officers are focused on cracking down on illegal fireworks before the Fourth of July holiday, a tip led them to a residence in southwest Denver. DPD said officers found approximately $80,000 in fireworks being illegally sold from the home.

The DPD District 4 narcotics team and the bomb squad were able to collect all the fireworks for safe disposal.

“As a reminder, ALL fireworks are illegal to sell, purchase, possess and light in Denver,” the post on the Facebook page read.

DPD asks anyone with information about the illegal sale of fireworks in the Mile High City to call 720-913-2000 and press 2 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).