Cocaine in packages on black backgroundCocaine and drugs in packages on grey backgroundCocaine and drugs in packages on grey background

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A traffic stop in Summit County led detectives to find $800,000 worth of cocaine.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, on March 8 at 12 p.m., their K-9 Narcotic Interdiction and Detection Team initiated a traffic stop based on information they received from law enforcement agencies that were monitoring the movement of narcotics around the state.

SCSO said that during the traffic stop, K-9 Babe and her handler detected 25 kilos worth of cocaine that has an estimated street value of $800,000.

According to SCSO, the cocaine tested positive for both cocaine and fentanyl.

“The goal of this team is to keep our community safe through combating drug trafficking. We take this mission seriously and work hard to detect illegal narcotics and prevent them from entering and being distributed in our community,” Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said.

The driver of the car was booked on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and was released prior to a search warrant being executed on the car.