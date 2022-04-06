BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder Police have recovered thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a bike store after thieves stole three high-tech bikes.

Thieves broke into Driven Technologies on Wilderness Place sometime between the night of March 30 and the morning of March 31. According to police, the suspects stole three bikes, two of which had unique bike prototype technology attached to them.

The two prototype bikes are worth $40,000 and $30,000, and the third bike is worth $12,000. The three bikes together are worth more than $80,000.

The first bike recovered was the one worth $12,000. According to police, a man walked into Driven Technologies with the bike the day after the burglary took place. The bike shop owner noticed a pair of bolt cutters sticking out of the man’s backpack and immediately notified the police who then arrested him.

After further investigation, police successfully retrieved one of the prototype bikes as well as packages, other bikes and electronics as a result of separate burglaries.

The other prototype bike was finally recovered after a Boulder community member spotted it and notified authorities.

“I am so proud of the great work done by everyone involved with these cases. I’d like to thank the community members who spotted these bikes, knew something didn’t look right and called us,” Chief Maris Herold said. “I am also incredibly proud of the swift police work done by patrol and detectives to find these stolen items, connect them to several recent crimes.”

Detectives are continuing to catalog all the recovered items and are looking into multiple charges of burglary, vehicle trespassing, theft and more.