DENVER (KDVR) — A tree over eight decades old came crashing down on Monday causing major damage to the home.

The homeowner said the maple tree, which was about 70 feet tall, fell into the home at 421 Clarkson St.

The owner said there was damage to the roof, patio, and to bricks on the home.

Here are some photos from the home:

The homeowner also said that while it was lightly windy on Monday, the tree showed signs of rot.