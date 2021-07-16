8-year-old twins found after being reported missing in El Paso County

by: Keely Sugden

Missing twins (Credit: EPSO)

Update: The twins have been found. Thank you to everyone who shared.

—-

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Authorities are searching for 8-year-old twins last seen Friday at 9:30 a.m.

The children were last seen together at their home at Falcon Ridge Court, possibly riding their bikes, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Avangelina and Jackson Hagan-Brownhill are described as 4 foot tall and weighing about 45 pounds, with strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Avangelina is wearing a rose gold chain bracelet. Jackson is wearing a teal shirt with khaki cargo shorts.

Please call 719-390-5555 with any information.

