8-year-old twins found after being reported missing in El Paso County

Update: The twins have been found. Thank you to everyone who shared.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Authorities are searching for 8-year-old twins last seen Friday at 9:30 a.m.

The children were last seen together at their home at Falcon Ridge Court, possibly riding their bikes, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

EPSO looking for 8-year old twins; Last seen at their home on Falcon Ridge Court. Please call 719-390-5555 if you have seen them or know of their wherabouts. #Missing #FindAvangelineandJackson. pic.twitter.com/zkxBBtQ4RR — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 16, 2021

Avangelina and Jackson Hagan-Brownhill are described as 4 foot tall and weighing about 45 pounds, with strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Avangelina is wearing a rose gold chain bracelet. Jackson is wearing a teal shirt with khaki cargo shorts.

Please call 719-390-5555 with any information.