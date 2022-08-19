MILLIKEN, Colo. (KDVR) — An 8-year-old drummer is part of a band playing to raise money for Children’s Hospital Colorado.

The annual event is called Immortal Fest 2022, held in a backyard in Milliken. Five bands, including Jace Kennedy’s Jace and the Body Droppers, performed, raising money for children.

“Do as well as you can,” the fourth-grader said. “It doesn’t matter how bad you do, just do the best you can. It doesn’t matter.”

The event raised more than $2,000.

Another Immortal Fest 2022 will be held on Oct. 8. If you’d like to donate, please go to TheImmortalBar.com