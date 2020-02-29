8-year-old Berthoud boy receives award for saving family from fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERTHOUD -- Berthoud kindergartner Westin Luth was stressed beyond belief a few weeks ago when he awoke in the middle of the night and found his family's home filled with smoke.

"I was, like, really scared. I didn't know what to do," Westin said.

It turns out, the family's cat had hopped up onto the counter and had knocked a box of cereal onto the toaster, somehow engaging it.

When Westin woke up, the cereal was close to catching fire. He ran to his parents' room and woke them up, not a moment to soon.

"That's the scariest thing I've ever been through in my life. If he didn't wake up, I don't know what would have happened. I ran over to him and said, 'You just saved us,' and I started crying," explained Westin's mother, Tiffany.

Tiffany was crying yet again last Friday when Berthoud firefighters invited Westin to the fire station to present him with a fire helmet and a special life-saving award.

"I cried. I felt honored he got something like that. I'm just proud of what he did," Tiffany said.

Westin is now the coolest kid in class and all the attention now has him thinking.

"I either want to be a firefighter or a SWAT member," he said.

It's a dream his mother supports. She is forever grateful that her little boy may have saved her family members' lives.

"He's my little hero," she said.

The family did have a smoke alarm installed, but for some reason it didn't work that night. They have since installed a second one.