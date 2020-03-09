8 students at Commerce City middle school taken to hospital after ingesting marijuana edibles

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Eight students at a Commerce City middle school were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after ingesting marijuana edibles, officials said.

According to Maria Carabajal, a spokesperson for the South Adams County Fire Department, the incident was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. Dispatchers received multiple calls reporting chest pains among students at Adams City Middle School.

Adams 14 School District said the students ingested “a marijuana-infused edible candy.”

The students’ parents have been notified, the school district said.

Carabajal said the students’ injuries are not life-threatening.

The middle school is located near East 72nd Avenue and Cherry Street.

A South Adams County crew remains at the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.